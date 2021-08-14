Rahul Gandhi Instagram post: NCPCR asks Facebook India head to appear on August 17

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi Instagram post: NCPCR asks Facebook to appear on August 17

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Facebook India head, Satya Yadav, to appear before the commission on Tuesday (August 17) to explain what action it has taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's post wherein he revealed the identity of a minor girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi earlier this month.

The former Congress president had met the family of the minor girl. Later, he posted a picture of his meeting with the girl's parents on Twitter and a video on Instagram. Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking platform, is owned by Facebook. The girl had died under mysterious circumstances when she went to get water from a cooler at a crematorium in Delhi, according to a PTI report. The girl's parents alleged that she was raped and her body forcibly cremated by a crematorium who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

Hundreds of locals, including the victim's parents, have been staging a protest in the national capital, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

In a notice issued to Facebook India head Satya Yadav, the NCPCR said that it has taken cognizance of a video posted on the Instagram profile of Rahul Gandhi wherein the identity of the girl's family has been disclosed. It observed that this is a violation of the prescribed provisions of law.

"The matter has been forwarded to Facebook for removal of the post and taking action against the Instagram profile of Rahul Gandhi within three days. However, no reply/action taken report has been given by you (Facebook) even after the lapse of three days time," it said.

"The Commission in pursuance of the functions and powers requires you (Facebook) to appear in person through video conferencing in this matter along with the details of action taken in this matter on August 17 and to explain the reasons for the delay," the commission said in the notice.

The NCPCR had earlier asked Facebook to take appropriate action against the Instagram profile of Rahul Gandhi over violation of provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Indian Penal Code, and demanded the removal of the video.

