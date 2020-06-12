Friday, June 12, 2020
     
I think Rahul Gandhi has parallel information system in place on China: Ravi Shankar Prasad dig at Cong leader

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comment that the Prime Minister should share in public facts about sensitive China border issues.

New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2020 17:55 IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comment that the Prime Minister should share in public facts about sensitive China border issues.

Taking it to Twitter, "Rahul Gandhi is asking the Prime Minister to share in public facts about sensitive China border issues. I think Mr.Gandhi has a parallel information system in place. Did he not meet the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis? Denied it initially but accepted it after public outcry.

The Union Minister also put a screenshot of an old tweet of Rahul Gandhi on his meeting with the then Chinese envoy to take a swipe at the Congress leader over his call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share in public details of the ongoing border row with China.

Prasad shared a July, 2017 tweet of Gandhi in which he said that he had met the Chinese envoy, the Bhutanese ambassador and Congress leaders from the Northeast as it was his job to be informed on critical issues.

(With inputs from PTI)

