Kejriwal is a 'failure', says BJP after Supreme Court rap to Delhi govt over situation in LNJP hospital

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took aim at Arvind Kejriwal after Supreme Court rapped Delhi government on situation in Covid-19 hospital in the national capital. On Friday, Supreme Court lashed out at Delhi Government for situation in LNJP Hospital. An India TV report had brought to light appalling situation in the hospital in which dead bodies were stacked next to coronavirus patients.

"The Supreme Court has reacted strongly to Arvind Kejriwal's failure. Delhi's truth is out in front of us. Kejriwal is a failure," BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said in tweet on Friday.

सुप्रिम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली सरकार को फटकार लगाया ..COVID टेस्टिंग क्यों कम किया गया दिल्ली में? ..अस्पतालों में bed नहीं ..कूड़े में शव मिल रहें है ..

सुप्रिम कोर्ट ने अरविंद केजरीवाल के असफलता पर कड़ी फटकार लगाई।

दिल्ली का सच आज हम सब के सामने है।#केजरीवाल_फेल_है — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 12, 2020

Speaking to reporters later, Patra said the central government fully stands with the people of Delhi and will lend any support sought by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The number of COVID tests should be increased and the dead be accorded dignity by the Delhi government, he said.

"Politicians who are in power in Delhi should get out to understand people's concerns, and they should not confine themselves to press conferences and publicity for politics," he added.

During the hearing of the suo moto writ petition, the Supreme Court said hospitals in Delhi are not giving due care to keeping bodies and not even informing family members about deaths. As a result, the patients' family members are unable to attend their last rites.

The top court has titled the case as "Proper Treatment of COVID-19 Patients and Dignified Handling of Dead Bodies in Hospitals etc."

