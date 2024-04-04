Rahul Gandhi has Rs 55,000 in cash, owns immovable property valued at Rs 11.15 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi files his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad district. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has declared the list of assets he owns as the Congress scion filed his nomination papers from Kerala's Wayanad constituency. Rahul is seeking a re-election from Wayanad in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leader in his election affidavit revealed that he has Rs 55,000 cash in hand and Rs 26 lakh in various saving banks while he earned an income of Rs 1.02 crore in 2022-23.

In an affidavit submitted to the returning officer along with his nomination, Gandhi declared assets worth Rs 9.24 crore, including equities, mutual funds, sovereign gold bonds etc.

He disclosed that he earned an income of Rs 1.02 crore for the year ended 2022-23 and it came through his salary as the Wayanad MP, bank interest, dividends, bonds and royalties earned. He also owns immovable property to the tune of Rs 11.15 crore, including commercial buildings and land, both agricultural and non-agricultural.

Gandhi is pitted against CPI leader Annie Raja, wife of party General Secretary D. Raja and BJP state President K. Surendran. In the 2019 polls, he secured a landslide victory, with the highest margin of 4.31 lakh votes in the state.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections to elect all its 20 MPs.

With inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | Congress expelled me after receiving my resignation letter, claims Sanjay Nirupam