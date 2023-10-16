SC to hear Raghav Chadha’s plea against his suspension from Rajya Sabha today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/ANI AAP leader Raghav Chadha

The Supreme Cout will hear Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's plea that challenged his suspension from Rajya Sabha on Monday. He moved the apex court on October 10, seeking restoration of his membership in the Upper House.

The AAP leader was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on August 11 for allegedly "breach of privilege" after four MPs filed complaints against him in the parliament. Chadha will remain suspended till a report of a committee of privileges is furnished.

Earlier acting upon the complaints filed by four MPs - Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin -, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended him till a report of a committee of privileges was submitted.

The complainants accused Chadha of proposing their name for the constitution of a Select Committee without their consent in violation of rules, to the privileges committee to examine and investigate the matter. According to the rules, neither a member's consent nor signature is required to propose his or her name for a Select Committee.

He had proposed the constitution of a select committee to consider the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and had included the names of the four MPs.

Meanwhile, the suspension of another AAP MP Sanjay Singh was also extended till the committee of privilege files its report in Rajya Sabha.

(With agency inputs)

