PM Modi to attend Tokyo Quad summit on May 24, meet Japanese business leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Quad Summit on May 24 in Tokyo and have bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Japanese and Australian counterparts, MEA informed on Thursday. This will be the 4th Quad summit.

During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will participate in a business event with Japanese business leaders. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Japan, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the forthcoming Quad summit will provide an opportunity for the Quad leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

The Quad summit also holds strategic importance in view of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and changing global order.

Outcomes of the forthcoming Quad summit will also give clarity over South Korea's entry into the quadrilateral alliance, after several media reports suggested that it was seeking Security Dialogue membership.

Before attending Quad, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet newly-elected South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul.

