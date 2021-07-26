Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Puri becomes India's first city to provide 24×7 drink-from-tap quality water to every house (Representational Image)

Odisha's Puri on Monday became the first Indian city to achieve citywide ‘drink from tap’ water for 24 hours with 100 per cent metered household connections. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the ‘Sujal-Drink From Tap Mission’ to provide quality drinking water that would be suitable for consumption from the tap. It will benefit over 2.5 lakh people of the pilgrim town.

The initiative has been launched under the ‘Jalsathi’ programme by partnering with women self-help groups (SHGs) of Mission Shakti in community-led water supply management.

The project has been implemented under the 5T initiative of the State government. With this, Puri also joined the league of cities like London, Los Angeles, and Singapore to provide 24-hour clean drinking water.

The Sujal Mission had been launched to ensure quality tapped drinking water for more than 1.5 million people in more than 15 urban areas.

