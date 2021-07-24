Saturday, July 24, 2021
     
Disaster Management will be taught as compulsory subject in colleges in Odisha

A course on disaster management will be taught as a compulsory subject during the first year at colleges in Odisha, the state's Higher Education minister Arun Sahoo said.

Bhubaneswar Published on: July 24, 2021 10:04 IST
Image Source : PTI

Sahoo said the course was prepared in accordance with the cabinet decision on May 29 and direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The move comes after the Odisha government had decided on May 29 to include disaster and pandemic management in high school and college curricular.

"Odisha State Higher Education Council has prepared a new course Environmental Studies and Disaster Management for +3 (Plus III) 1st year arts, science and commerce students from this year as (a) compulsory subject," the higher education minister tweeted on Friday.

"Odisha State Higher Education Council has prepared a new course Environmental Studies and Disaster Management for +3 (Plus III) 1st year arts, science and commerce students from this year as (a) compulsory subject," the higher education minister tweeted on Friday.

Sahoo said the course was prepared in accordance with the cabinet decision on May 29 and direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The cabinet had said everyone in the state should be well prepared to face the challenges posed by disasters, such as frequent cyclones and also the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyclone Yaas had left a trail of devastation in the state on May 26, bringing heavy rain, damaging houses, destroying farmlands and disrupting the electrical network.

