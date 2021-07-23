Watch | New Generation Akash-NG missile successfully test fired in Odisha's Balasore

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV DRDO successfully tests Akash-NG Missile for the second time in two days.

India on Friday successfully flight-tested new Generation Akash-NG missile from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off Odisha coast. The test was carried out against a high-speed unmanned aerial target which was successfully intercepted by the missile.

This is the second test firing of the 30-km strike-range air defence missile systems in the last two days.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation officials in a statement said, "New Generation Akash (Akash-NG) missile has been successfully flight tested today at 11:45 am from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The test was carried out against a high-speed unmanned aerial target which was successfully intercepted by the missile."

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Air Force and production agencies Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the successful test-firing of the missile.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy applauded the efforts of the team that was involved in the test-firing of the missile.

