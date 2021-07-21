DRDO successfully tests new generation surface-to-air Akash Missile

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV The missile system has been developed by DRDL, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories.

The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully flight tested the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG). The new surface-to-air missile was tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the Odisha coast on Wednesday. The flight trial was conducted at around 12:45 pm from a land-based platform with all weapon system elements such as Multifunction Radar, Command, Control and Communication System and launcher participating in the deployment configuration.

The missile system has been developed by DRDL, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories.

The launch was witnessed by the representatives of the Indian Air Force. In order to capture flight data, ITR deployed a number of Range stations like, Electro-Optical Tracking System, Radar and Telemetry.

The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by Complete flight data captured by these systems. During the test, the missile demonstrated high maneuverability required for neutralizing fast and agile aerial threats.

Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Air Defence capability of the Air Force. Production agencies BEL and BDL have also participated in the trials.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, BDL, BEL, Indian Air Force and the Industry for the successful test.

Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO also applauded the efforts of the team for the successful trial and stated that the Missile will strengthen the Indian Force.

