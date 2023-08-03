Punjab Police busts cross-border smuggling racket, one held and six kg heroin seized

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Punjab Police also seized six kg of heroin

Punjab Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket and also arrested one person in connection with the matter. According to officials, 6 kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh were also recovered from his possession. The accused has been identified as Shinder Singh, a resident of Jalandhar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said he is a habitual drug smuggler and has already been facing two criminal cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Amritsar Special Operation Cell received input

According to him, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Amritsar had received input that the accused and his accomplices had recently procured the big consignment of heroin pushed into the Indian territory by the Pakistan-based smugglers and agencies using the riverine route in the Ferozepur sector and they are present around Amritsar to deliver the consignment to a party.

"Acting promptly, the Special Police team of the SSOC Amritsar launched an operation and cordoned off the area in a planned manner resulting in the arrest of accused Shinder Singh," DGP Yadav said.

ALSO READ: Punjab Police busts biggest arms smuggling racket, 5 held with illegal weapons

Pakistan-based smugglers were involved

Sharing more details about the preliminary investigations, AIG SSOC Sukhminder Singh Mann said that it has come to light that the Pakistan-based smugglers have exploited a gap that emerged due to floods in the fencing along the river to smuggle the drug consignment.

He said further investigations are being conducted to unearth the entire network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. Efforts are being made to probe their backward and forward linkages to take the investigations to the logical conclusion by the arrest of remaining members of this group, he added.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest India News