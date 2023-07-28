Punjab Police busts biggest arms smuggling racket, 5 held with illegal weapons

Follow us on Image Source : PUNJAB POLICE DGP/TWITTER Punjab Police with arrested gangsters associates

Punjab Police has busted an inter-state illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of five people and recovered 24 illegal weapons from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

‘Biggest arms smuggling rackets in North India’

According to DGP, the arrested accused were running one of the biggest arms smuggling rackets in North India and were engaged in supplying weapons across Punjab and Haryana.

The arms smuggling racket was busted by the Mohali police. The police also identified four major gangsters associated with the Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi gang and five other associates were arrested.

"In a mega breakthrough, CIA unit of @sasnagarpolice busts one of the biggest arms smuggling racket of North India. The arms smugglers used to supply weapons in #Punjab & #Haryana. Identified 4 major Gangsters of Bambiha & Lawrence Gang and arrested 5 associates," the DGP said in a tweet.

‘Main kingpin used to supply illegal firearms to major gangs’

DGP Yadav further said that the main kingpin of this racket -- Vikrant alias Vikki Thakur from Meerut -- used to supply illegal firearms to major gangs. He said that 24 illegal weapons and 12 live cartridges have been recovered.



"The main Kingpin of this racket, Vikrant @ Vikki Thakur of #Meerut used to supply illegal fire-arms to major gangs. Recovered 24 illegal weapons & 12 live cartridges," he added. Further investigations are underway.

