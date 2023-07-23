Punjab Police foils trans-border smuggling bid, recovers 20 kg heroin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) Punjab Police foils trans-border smuggling bid

Drugs recovered: A trans-border smuggling bid was foiled by Punjab Police in which two persons were apprehended with 20 kg of heroin in the Fazilka district, officials said on Sunday (July 23).

The arrested persons were identified as Subeg Singh who hails from Lakhmir Ke Uttar village and Sandip Singh alias Seepa of Mansa village in Fazilka, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

According to the police, they received a tip-off that Pakistan-based smugglers would drop a large heroin consignment from across the border using drones that the duo would come to the spot to collect it.

Acting on the information, the teams of the state special operation cell (SSOC) Fazilka conducted an extensive operation at Haste ke Road near Rano village in Fazilka, the DGP said.

Duo attempts to flee

The duo attempted to flee the spot on their motorbike upon seeing the police team, however, the police managed to arrest them after a scuffle.

“Ten packets of heroin, weighing 20 kg, were recovered from the accused,” the police said.

Fazilka Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Lakbhir Singh said further investigation is underway to find out more people involved in this drug supply chain, adding that more arrests are expected in the coming days.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the AIG said.

(With PTI inputs)

