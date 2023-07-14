Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, 3 accomplices arrested in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lawrence Bishnoi being produced at Patiala House Court in Delhi

Gang member held: A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang along with his three accomplices was arrested on Friday (July 14), Punjab Police said.

Baljinder Singh alias Bindri, a member of the gang was arrested in a joint operation of the anti-gangster task force and Bathinda Police, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Three of Singh's accomplices were also arrested, the DGP added.

“In a major breakthrough against trans-border illegal arms smuggling networks, #AGTF in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice arrested Baljinder Singh @ Bindri, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang along with his 3 operatives,” Yadav in a Tweet.

“They have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them, related to extortion, kidnapping, Arms and NDPS Act,” he added.

Smuggled narcotics from Pakistan

He informed that Bindri, during the preliminary investigation, had revealed that he used drones to smuggle arms and narcotics via the Indo-Pak border.

A Chinese pistol, five cartridges, and 270 grams of heroin have also been recovered from them, police said.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key associate of notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his involvement in harbouring his gang members, who are involved in various criminal cases including the RPG attack on the Intelligence Headquarters of Punjab Police, Mohali.

The accused, Vikas Singh, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, had harboured Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu resident of Faizabad, who executed the RPG Attack on intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022. According to a statement issued by NIA, Vikas has revealed that he had given shelter to Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu in his house in village Devgarh, Ayodhya and his flat many times.

(With PTI inputs)

