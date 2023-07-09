Punjab: Incessant rain leads to flood-like situation in housing colony, vehicles seen floating | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Flood-like situation in housing colony

Punjab: Heavy downpours in Punjab have increased the difficulties of the people. Flood-like situations were seen in many parts of the state. Visuals of a housing society in Mohali's Dera Bassi have caught the attention of people, where houses and vehicles were seen submerged in water. The video is doing rounds on social media where people were seen standing in the midst of waist-high water. Water entered houses causing inconvenience to the people.

Incessant rain caused numerous problems

Dera Bassi is a city located in Mohali district of Punjab. The incessant rain has caused a number of problems for the people including water-logged roads. Heavy rains on Sunday lashed many parts of the state leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic snarls.

A Met official on July 9 informed that Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Rupnagar and Patiala in Punjab received heavy showers on Sunday.

Several places in Haryana witnessed heavy downpours

Heavy rainfall also caused inconvenience to people in the neighbouring state (Haryana)), where Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Sonipat among other places witnessed heavy downpours.

Rainwater also entered several shops at the wholesale cloth market in Ambala. Amid this, Chandigarh also continued to receive heavy showers. It has been raining heavily in the Union Territory since Saturday.

Minimum temperature has dropped

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh has dropped by a few notches following heavy showers.

Haryana and Punjab are expected to witness more rains during the day.

