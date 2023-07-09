Rains wreak havoc: 20 train services affected in Northern India as country reels from heavy downpours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rains have been reported from many states in Northern India.

As heavy rainfall continues in many countries across the country, the Northern Railway on Sunday announced that the operation of at least 20 trains was affected in many states of northern India due to incessant downpours.

Heavy rains disrupted life in several states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, causing extensive waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.

Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in 41 years after the capital city received 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8:30 on Sunday. This is the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department said that light to moderate-intensity rain would continue over many places in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

In Himachal Pradesh, five people have been killed in separate incidents of landslides in the districts of Shimla, Kullu and Chamba. Emergency officials reported 13 landslides and nine flash floods in the state.

Meanwhile, two Indian Army personnel - one is identified as Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh - went missing after they were swept away during patrolling in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Massive search operations are underway to trace both of them.

Five out of eleven passengers were rescued from a vehicle that rolled downhill in Gular, Tehri district, Uttarakhand, SDRF officials said on Sunday.

