Himachal Pradesh: 5 killed in separate incidents of landslides following heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Amid heavy downpours in the state of Himachal Pradesh, five people have been killed in separate incidents of landslides in the districts of Shimla, Kullu and Chamba, said officials on Sunday.

Giving detailed information, authorities said that three members of a family died due to a house collapse in Shimla's Kotgarh area, a woman died in a makeshift home in Kullu and a person was buried alive after a landslide in Chamba's Katiyan on Saturday.

PTI reported 13 landslides and nine flash floods in the last 36 hours, citing state emergency operation centre.

Latest India News