Jammu and Kashmir rains: Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh, other Army personnel swept away, search operations on

Jammu and Kashmir: In an unfortunate incident, two Indian Army personnel - one is identified as Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh - went missing after they were swept away during patrolling in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Massive search operations are underway to trace both of them, said official on Sunday.

According to officials, both of the soldiers were crossing the Dogra Nallah at Poshana in the Surankote area when they were swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains.

An accident happened while crossing Poshana river. during area domination patrolling in the remote area of ​​Poonch.

PRO Defense Jammu received a message regarding the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir is reeling flood-like situation due to havy rains. The National Highway has been closed in view of the rainy weather. Due to heavy rains, the water level in Jhelum and its tributaries has increased and flood situation has arisen in many places. The administration has asked people to remain alert and stay away from places where water is rising.

Amarnath Yatra suspended

Bad weather also affected the Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrimage‍ has been temporarily postponed. The yatra started on July 1 and was to be continued till August 31.

