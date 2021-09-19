Who will succeed Amarinder Singh? Sonia Gandhi to decide on next Punjab CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandigarh: Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to media after submitting his resignation to Governor Purohit Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan

Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister on Saturday, saying he felt 'humiliated' at the way the party handled the infighting in the state unit. A resolution requesting Sonia Gandhi to pick the next chief minister was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party. Party sources said the name of the new leader is likely to be announced in a CLP meeting called at 11 am on Sunday. Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are frontrunners for the post of the CLP leader, the sources said.

Here are the LIVE updates

06:22 am: Video shows KC Venugopal and Ambika Soni leave from the residence of Rahul Gandhi after the meeting

06:20 am: Congress held a late-night meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi; KC Venugopal Ambika Soni were in attendance

Why is Amarinder Singh upset?

Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday had slammed the Punjab Congress' central leadership stating that he was "humiliated into quitting" and that he had not been even informed about the CLP meeting even though he was the leader. Singh said even after the leadership change in Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, he had not expected to be humiliated in this manner "perhaps because of my association with Sonia Gandhi and her children."

He pointed to sweeping wins by the Congress under his leadership since 2017 and said he failed to understand the decision by the party to replace him.

"The people of Punjab were clearly happy with my government," he said, adding that till three-four months ago, the tide was completely in favour of the Congress in Punjab but "they have cut their nose to spite their face, and ended up from a winning to a losing position."

Amarinder Singh said he definitely felt let down and added that he failed to understand the party's objective in letting him go after his success in governing the state for nine-and-a-half years.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said he felt sad and humiliated that his contribution to the state was not recognised, and he had been misread despite having done the best for it, including on the sacrilege and drugs issues.

Also Read | What next for Punjab Congress?

Latest India News