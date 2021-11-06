Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI 'I can be poor but I am not weak': Punjab CM Channi's blunt reply to Navjot Singh Sidhu

The internal feud within the Congress' Punjab unit is far from over. After a lull for over a month reports have emerged suggesting that state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of having issues with the party functioning, this time directly with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Earlier, there was a tussle between Sidhu and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh which eventually resulted in the latter's exit from the party. And now, according to highly-placed sources, there has been an ongoing tussle between Sidhu and Channi over many issues relating to party functioning.

While addressing the people in Rupnagar, Charanjit Singh Channi said he will solve all the issues of drugs and sacrilege in the state.

"I can be poor but I am not weak. I will solve Punjab's issues that people in every house of Punjab will say "Ghar ghar de vich chali gal, Channi karda masle (issues) hal (solve)". I will solve all issues including sacrilege, drug," Punjab CM said,

ALSO READ: 'Become CM, perform in 2 months': Channi, Sidhu lock horns during meet, say sources

ALSO READ: Navjot Sidhu's latest: 'I withdraw resignation as Punjab Congress chief but...'

ALSO READ: Navjot Singh Sidhu snubbed as Punjab CM Channi rejects Advocate General Deol's resignation

Latest India News