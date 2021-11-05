Navjot Sidhu's latest: 'I withdraw resignation as Punjab Congress chief but...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that he has withdrawn his resignation as the chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). Sidhu had quit from the post on September 28 soon after portfolio allocation in the new Punjab cabinet led by CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Addressing a press conference, Sidhu stated that he would resume his duties as the Chief of Punjab Congress unit when the new advocate general is appointed.

"It was not any personal ego. I have taken back my resignation and I categorically state that the day new Advocate General will be appointed and a new panel will come, I will take charge of my office," Sidhu told reporters in Chandigarh.

Attacking his own government in the state, Sidhu said the new regime is yet to do anything on two of the biggest issues - drug menace and blasphemy.

Sidhu's latest outburst against the CM Channi-led government has come just a couple of days after the two leaders were seen put up a united face during a meeting. “All is well,” Sidhu had told reporters after the meeting on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary was also present in the meeting where the party sought to show that there were no differences between Channi and Sidhu and the party will fight the polls unitedly.

