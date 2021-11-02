Navjot Singh Sidhu snubbed as Punjab CM Channi rejects Advocate General Deol's resignation

Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
Puneet Pareenja Puneet Pareenja
Chandigarh Updated on: November 02, 2021 17:05 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

In a major facepalm moment for Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday rejected the resignation of Punjab Advocate General APS Deol. There were earlier some media reports that Deol handed over the resignation to Chief Minister Channi on Monday.

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been questioning his appointment ever since Deol was given the charge of Punjab Advocate General. Deol was a counsel for former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 post sacrilege police firing incidents.

According to reports, during a program in Chandigarh on Monday, Sidhu had made very sharp comments on the work of CM Charanjit Singh Channi and his government. Following which, Channi decided to reject the resignation of A-G, who resigned due to Sidhu's pressure. It is believed that Channi, who is upset with Sidhu for making sharp remarks on the functioning his government, is going to take up the matter with the high command soon.

