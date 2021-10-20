'Become CM, perform in 2 months': Channi, Sidhu lock horns during meet, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE All is not well between Punjab CM Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu: Sources

The internal feud within the Congress' Punjab unit is far from over. After a lull for over a month reports have emerged suggesting that state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of having issues with the party functioning, this time directly with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Earlier, there was a tussle between Sidhu and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh which eventually resulted in the latter's exit from the party. And now, according to highly-placed sources, there has been an ongoing tussle between Sidhu and Channi over many issues relating to party functioning.

Although, the point of contentions is not clear yet, there are strong rumours that Sidhu had asked Channi for an account of the government's work, which has infuriated the CM. Channi has even asked Sidhu should become the Chief Minister for two months and run the show, sources said. They even had a heated argument, according to sources.

Just a few days back, a video had now gone viral which showed Navjot Singh Sidhu using foul language against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi during Thursday's protest march against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"This man (Channi) will sink the Congress in 2022 (assembly election)," Sidhu is heard saying in the video.

The video was apparently shot near Mohali airport when Sidhu and other leaders were waiting for CM Channi to join the protest march headed for Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

