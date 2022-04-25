Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits govt school in Kalkaji, may sign MoUs to replicate 'Delhi model'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Dr. BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence at Kalkaji on Monday morning.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited a school in Delhi's Kalkaji on Monday morning. A report by news agency ANI mentioned that the Mann-led Punjab government might sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Delhi government to work together in the health and educational fields.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal visited Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalkaji. The two also visited mohalla clinics in Greater Kailash and Chirag Enclave.

During his visit to the mohalla clinics with Punjab CM, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 95 per cent of patients visiting 'Aam Aadmi Mohalla' clinics in Delhi are satisfied with the services. At a mohalla clinic, patients told Mann that on an average, a person spends just 10 minutes to meet the doctor and get prescribed medicines.

"Ninety-five percent of the patients visiting the mohalla clinics are happy with the services. Anybody, be it from any state, can come and get free treatment at these health facilities. "We have opened two mohalla clinics in Delhi's most posh area — Greater Kailash — and a lot of rich patients also come to these centres. They say they do not get such care anywhere else," Kejriwal told Mann.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier said that he and his senior officers would visit health institutes and schools in the national capital on Monday to learn the "Delhi model" and replicate it in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), before coming to power, had promised to improve the condition of schools and hospitals in Punjab.

“In a bid to revamp the existing health and education infrastructure across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will undertake a whirlwind tour of the premier health institutes and schools in the national capital on Monday,” a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office had said on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Delhi government on Sunday mentioned that the visit has been arranged to understand how the "Delhi Model" can be adapted in Punjab.

