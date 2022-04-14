'If needed, will send officers to Israel': Punjab CM hits back at Opposition over 'Delhi remote control' comme

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Highlights Punjab CM said that if needed for training purposes, he will send his officers to Israel

CM Bhagwan Mann said that he is taking "all the decisions" for his party

Opposition parties had criticised Arvind Kejriwal for meeting Punjab babus in Delhi without CM Mann

Hitting back at the opposition parties over the "Delhi remote control" comment, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he will "send officers to Israel if needed." The chief minister added that it was his decision to send the top bureaucrats to Delhi "for training purposes".

While speaking to reporters, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said "If needed, for training purposes, I will send my officers to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and even Israel. Why should anyone object to that."

Mann further added that the Delhi government specialises in education, power, and health. "Why shouldn’t I send the officers?” said Mann.

A few days back, several babus from the Punjab government had met Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in the absence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. This meeting had kickstarted a controversy with Navjot Singh Sidhu saying this move was an insult to Punjabi pride.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh called Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann a rubber stamp.

What Punjab CM Said

"I am taking all decisions," Mann told reporters in Jalandhar while defending the meeting. When asked that he was not present in the meeting held by Kejriwal with state officials in Delhi, Mann said, "I had sent them. For training, the same officers had gone to Gujarat and for training, they had gone to Tamil Nadu. If we have to send them to Israel for Punjab's benefit, I will send them there too."

"If I find something good in West Bengal, then I will send my officers there. If I find something good in Gujarat, I will send them there too," added Mann. He said the "good news" about which he had indicated earlier will be announced on April 16. "Then you will say keep sending them," he said, asking the opposition parties not to criticise just for the sake of criticism.



