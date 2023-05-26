Follow us on Image Source : PTI. My Parliament My Pride'- PM Modi urges nation to share new Parliament building glimpse | VIDEO

PM Modi on new Parliament building video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (May 26) said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud, and shared a video of the newly-constructed complex. Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to share the video with their voiceover, using the hashtag 'My Parliament My Pride'.

"The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request -- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi. As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on May 28.Notably, a total of 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu. National Conference is among the 21 parties which have decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony citing the "insult" of President Droupadi Murmu over not letting her dedicate the new building to the nation.

The opposition said that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".Meanwhile, amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Sengol installation:

Officials said the havan will be held outside the new building around 7 am and the ceremonial sceptre Sengol will be handed over to Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order. The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh among others are expected to be present during the formal inauguration of the new complex. The triangular-shaped four-storey Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

Omar Abdullah on new Parliament building:

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today said the new Parliament building was a welcome addition and looks "pretty damn impressive", amid criticism by the opposition over its inauguration. Abdullah, whose party's MPs have also announced to boycott the inaugural ceremony, said when he was the member of the Lok Sabha, many of his colleagues often spoke about the need for a new and improved Parliament building.

"Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new and improved Parliament building. Better late than never is all I'll say and this one looks pretty damn impressive," the NC vice president wrote on Twitter.

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together on Wednesday and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out". The NC was also a signatory of the joint opposition letter.

