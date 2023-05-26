New Parliament building inauguration: From early morning havan to multi-religion prayer | Check full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : GOI WEBSITE New Parliament building inauguration is on May 28

New Parliament building inauguration: The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The ceremony will begin with a havan and puja and end with an address by PM Modi. The entire event has been planned in two phases which include puja, installation of the ‘Sengol’, screening of two short films and release of a commemorative coin and stamp. Various rituals according to the Vedas will also be performed ahead of the inauguration.

Full schedule of new Parliament building inauguration

The program will commence at 7 am with a havan and puja near the Mahatma Gandhi statue. The pandal (canopy) will be set up near the Gandhi statue in Parliament. Special priests will be coming down from across the country and performing the puja. PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh and some senior ministers in the government are likely to be part of the ceremony.

Following the puja, the Sengol will be installed in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. The sacred 'Sengol' will be installed after performing some rituals, for which priests from Tamil Nadu, including the original jeweller who designed it, will be present.

At around 9:30 am, a prayer meeting will be held. The prayer meeting will be attended by Shankaracharya, scholars, pundits, and saints. Adi Shiva and Adi Shankara are likely to be worshipped during this prayer meeting.

The second phase of the ceremony will start at 12 noon with the national anthem. Two short films will be screened on this occasion.

Then, the message of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu will be read out by the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. After which, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha will address the gathering. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also deliver a speech.

A commemorative coin and stamp will be also released during the event.

The program will conclude with an address by Prime Minister Modi, scheduled for around 2:30 pm.

(With agencies input)

