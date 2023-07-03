PM Modi chairs 'fruitful' meeting with Council of Ministers amid cabinet reshuffle buzz

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi during a meeting with council of ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a tweet said that he had a fruitful meeting with the council of ministers on various policy related issues.

"A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy related issues," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

In the meeting, PM Modi said that the government has done a lot of work in nine years, and asked his ministers to make people aware about it in the next nine months.

The importance of PM's recent visit to the United States and Egypt was also discussed in the meeting.

Discussion on 26 sectors including infrastructure, roadmap of 2047 was also held.

Prime Minister said that a strong India is necessary so that it can meet global challenges.

Some ministries generally give a presentation about their work, with the prime minister sharing his views.

The meeting has come amid a heightened buzz about a likely Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP's top brass.

What has added to the reshuffle buzz is that the period before Parliament's Monsoon Session, which begins from July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise.

