Land for job scam: Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav named in CBI chargesheet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and wife Rabri Devi

Bihar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, among several others as accused in its chargesheet in the alleged Land for Job alleged scam case.

CBI through its Special Public Prosecutor Advocate DP Singh informed the Court that a fresh chargesheet is filed in the case, despite a chargesheet already being filed because the alleged act is committed with a different modus operandi.

The court was also informed that sanctions are awaited against Lalu and three others.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Maharashtra politics: 17 Congress MLAs may quit party, says Eknath-led Shiv Sena leader Gulab Raghunath Patil