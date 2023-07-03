Monday, July 03, 2023
     
Land for job scam: Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav named in CBI chargesheet

CBI through its Special Public Prosecutor Advocate DP Singh informed the Court that a fresh chargesheet is filed in the case, despite a chargesheet already being filed because the alleged act is committed with a different modus operandi.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2023 19:10 IST
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and wife
Bihar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, among several others as accused in its chargesheet in the alleged Land for Job alleged scam case.

The court was also informed that sanctions are awaited against Lalu and three others.

More to follow...

