Maharashtra politics: 17 Congress MLAs may quit party, says Eknath-led Shiv Sena leader Gulab Raghunath Patil

Maharashtra Politics: After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress party may face a jolt as 17 of its MLAs may quit the party, CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Gulab Raghunath Patil has said in a statement.

On Sunday, in a sudden turn of events, the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led government in Maharashtra at a time when opposition leaders came together to fight the assault on democracy.

The unexpected split in the NCP set off a mini earthquake in not only Maharashtra politics but also sent aftershocks at a national level.

Questions over opposition unity

Ajit Pawar leaving his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar high and dry to join the Eknath Shinde-led government has severely dented the opposition unity move of 15 parties, which took tentative steps with a meeting in Patna last month.

BJP resurgence in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena ensures that BJP is once again in the driver's seat in Maharashtra, after being briefly sidelined.

It is now in a position to create a formidable alliance, which can boost its stranglehold over the state during the Lok Sabha elections.

The development also all but ends any edge that the MVA comprising Uddhav Thackery-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress had.

The new alliance represents a formidable electoral control over different regions of Maharashtra.

Congress isolated

According to sources, Ajit Pawar's supporters were irked by Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi in Patna and their willingness to accept his apex role.

