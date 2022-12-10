PM Modi to visit Nagpur tomorrow to lay foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi to visit Nagpur on December 11

PM Modi's Nagpur visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Sunday, December 10, to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects.

According to the PMO's statement, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore during his visit to the city. PM Modi is also scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express -- between Nagpur and Bilaspur -- and launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro.

In addition, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Metro Phase-II, and inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', connecting Nagpur and Shirdi. He will also dedicate the nation an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located in the city's MIHAN area.

PM Modi to launch railway projects

According to the statement, the Prime Minister will also launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at a public function in Vidharbha.

As per a tentative tour programme shared by the local administration, the PM will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur around 10 am and head to the city railway station, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express. Later in the day, he will take part in various functions before travelling to Goa.

Security beefed up in Nagpur

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Nagpur. According to reports, around 4,000 police personnel from different units will be on security duty during PM's visit.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar finalised the security arrangements, under which personnel will be deployed and they will be supported by Quick Response Teams, the Riot Control Police and Home Guards, said the officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

