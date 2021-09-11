Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today

The Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad will be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. He will also perform 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) today at 11 AM.

Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth, as per the official release by the Prime Minister's office.

Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2,000 girls irrespective of economic criteria.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also be present on the occasion.

Latest India News