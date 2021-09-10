Friday, September 10, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID situation, vaccination

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID situation, vaccination

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of COVID-19 and it is not over yet.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2021 18:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level covid review
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level covid review meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation and the vaccination drive in the country, government sources said.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of COVID-19 and it is not over yet.

He had said 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent while it is between five to 10 per cent in 30 districts.

More than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine while 18 per cent have got both the shots, the Union government had said on Thursday as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore.

ALSO READPunjab: Covid restrictions extended till September 30. Check details

ALSO READ | COVID: Delhi reports zero death, 36 new cases

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News