COVID: Delhi reports zero death, 36 new cases

Delhi on Friday recorded zero Covid deaths, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 36 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.38 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,083.

As many as 52 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.05 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 36 cases of the coronavirus while the previous day, 41 fresh cases were registered. On both days, the positivity rate was 0.05 per cent

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 76,883 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,38,154 in the national capital, including 14,12,672 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 399, of which 105 are in home isolation.

