India logs 34,973 fresh Covid-19 cases, 260 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate stands at 97.48%

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 37,681 discharges in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2021 9:55 IST
covid 19 cases today
Image Source : PTI

Bikaner: Health workers inoculate Covid-19 vaccine doses to beneficiaries at a special vaccination camp targeting 1 lakh doses in a single day

India recorded 34,973 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 260 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 37,681 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.48 per cent and total recoveries to 3,23,42,299.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dropped to 3,90,646, the ministry data showed.  The total death toll in the country is now at 4,42,009. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 53,86,04,854 samples have been tested up to September 9th for COVID-19. Of these 17,87,611 samples were tested on Thursday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7438 129
Andhra Pradesh 14510 1996143 13950
Arunachal Pradesh 617 52665 269
Assam 6298 581493 5723
Bihar 65 716062 9657
Chandigarh 31 64292 815
Chhattisgarh 390 990825 13557
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10659 4
Delhi 414 1412585 25083
Goa 856 170578 3212
Gujarat 151 815311 10082
Haryana 607 760308 9686
Himachal Pradesh 1703 209749 3622
Jammu and Kashmir 1251 320648 4411
Jharkhand 139 342740 5133
Karnataka 17085 2903547 37458
Kerala 240037 4021456 22001
Ladakh 39 20347 207
Lakshadweep 2 10296 51
Madhya Pradesh 137 781644 10516
Maharashtra 51419 6308491 137962
Manipur 3164 111165 1805
Meghalaya 1888 74246 1337
Mizoram 12304 55438 229
Nagaland 707 29144 634
Odisha 6332 999165 8070
Puducherry 986 121631 1819
Punjab 319 584146 16449
Rajasthan 82 945125 8954
Sikkim 862 29146 376
Tamil Nadu 16180 2576112 35073
Telangana 5497 651085 3889
Tripura 676 81999 803
Uttarakhand 349 335413 7389
Uttar Pradesh 214 1686417 22863
West Bengal 8288 1527109 18531
Total# 393614 32304618 441749
***Maharashtra has reconciled the data leading to a decrease in total number of cases and discharges as compared to yesterday. Accordingly, as per the usual practice, yesterday's data is given w.r.t. cases and discharges.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

