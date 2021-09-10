India logs 34,973 fresh Covid-19 cases, 260 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate stands at 97.48%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bikaner: Health workers inoculate Covid-19 vaccine doses to beneficiaries at a special vaccination camp targeting 1 lakh doses in a single day

India recorded 34,973 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 260 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 37,681 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.48 per cent and total recoveries to 3,23,42,299.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dropped to 3,90,646, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,42,009. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 53,86,04,854 samples have been tested up to September 9th for COVID-19. Of these 17,87,611 samples were tested on Thursday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7438 129 Andhra Pradesh 14510 1996143 13950 Arunachal Pradesh 617 52665 269 Assam 6298 581493 5723 Bihar 65 716062 9657 Chandigarh 31 64292 815 Chhattisgarh 390 990825 13557 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10659 4 Delhi 414 1412585 25083 Goa 856 170578 3212 Gujarat 151 815311 10082 Haryana 607 760308 9686 Himachal Pradesh 1703 209749 3622 Jammu and Kashmir 1251 320648 4411 Jharkhand 139 342740 5133 Karnataka 17085 2903547 37458 Kerala 240037 4021456 22001 Ladakh 39 20347 207 Lakshadweep 2 10296 51 Madhya Pradesh 137 781644 10516 Maharashtra 51419 6308491 137962 Manipur 3164 111165 1805 Meghalaya 1888 74246 1337 Mizoram 12304 55438 229 Nagaland 707 29144 634 Odisha 6332 999165 8070 Puducherry 986 121631 1819 Punjab 319 584146 16449 Rajasthan 82 945125 8954 Sikkim 862 29146 376 Tamil Nadu 16180 2576112 35073 Telangana 5497 651085 3889 Tripura 676 81999 803 Uttarakhand 349 335413 7389 Uttar Pradesh 214 1686417 22863 West Bengal 8288 1527109 18531 Total# 393614 32304618 441749 ***Maharashtra has reconciled the data leading to a decrease in total number of cases and discharges as compared to yesterday. Accordingly, as per the usual practice, yesterday's data is given w.r.t. cases and discharges. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

