'Nation watching how an individual strongly facing many': PM Modi's dig at Oppn in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at the opposition saying that the nation is watching how an individual is strongly facing many.

"Nation is watching how an individual is strongly facing many. They (Opposition parties) don't have enough slogans and have to change their slogans. I am living for the country...," PM Modi said during his address in Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister said that he lives for the country and is working with conviction to fulfill the aspirations of the people but those who only wants to play politics, they don't have this caliber.

In another dig at the opposition, PM Modi said, "Keechad unke pass tha, mere pass gulal. Jo jis ke pass tha, usne diya uchal," Modi quoted Manik Verma's poem.

"Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hee zyada khilega (the more dirt you fling, the bigger kamal - the election symbol of BJP - will bloom)," the Prime Minister said as opposition MPs shouted slogans of Modi-Adani.

"Some people's behaviour and language are disappointing not just for the House but for the country," Modi added.

