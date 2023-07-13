Ahead of France visit, PM Modi bats for dialogue and diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Russia-Ukraine war

In a recent interview with a foreign media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dwelled on several issues the world is facing at present. Ahead of his France visit, the Prime Minister spoke at length to the French newspaper Les Echos on matters such as the Russia-Ukraine war, India's role as a bridge between the Global South and the Western world, India's soft power, western values, economic reforms, etc.

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war which has set alight the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II, PM Modi said India's stand has always been clear, transparent and consistent over the matter. Stressing that it is not an era of war, the Prime Minister said India is prepared to support all sincere initiatives that will aid in ending the ongoing conflict. PM Modi also went on to say that he has spoken several times to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the matter and told them to end the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

'War must end through dialogue and diplomacy'

"I have spoken a number of times to President Putin and President Zelenskyy. I also met the Ukrainian President in Hiroshima. Recently, I spoke to President Putin again.

I have said that it is not an era of war. We have urged both sides to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy. I told them that India is ready to support all genuine efforts that can help bring this conflict to an end," he asserted.

'World impacted by Russia-Ukraine war'

Prime Minister Modi also stressed that all countries need to uphold international law and adhere to the UN Charter in respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations. He also expressed his concerns over the impact of the deadly war on the wider world, especially the Global South. According to reports, the ongoing war has not only impacted Ukraine and Russia but also has an effect on several other countries in more than one way.

Speaking about its larger implications, PM Modi said the war has left several countries to reel under energy, food, and health crisis as well as an economic slowdown. "Countries already suffering from the impact of the Covid pandemic now facing inflation and rising debt burden," he claimed. Further, PM Modi stressed that the conflict must end as soon as possible and also appealed the world to address the challenges that countries of the South are facing.

Russia-Ukraine war

It should be mentioned here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for almost 1.5 years now. Since the war started on February 24, 2022, the delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations. However, the talks have failed to produce desired results so far. Although India has called for peace between the two worrying countries, it has not publically censured Russia's actions while calling for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations to be upheld.

