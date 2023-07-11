Russia-Ukraine war: Amid conflict, US welcomes role of India in helping achieve 'lasting peace'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO US President Joe Biden

The US invites India to assume a productive role in pursuing enduring harmony in the midst of the conflict in Ukraine, the State Division said on Monday. These remarks were made by Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the State Department, in response to a question about whether India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can still break the ice and play a crucial role in putting an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Miller responded, "We welcome a role that India or any other country could play in helping achieve a just and lasting peace that recognises Ukraine's territorial integrity and Ukraine's sovereignty," in response to a question regarding whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi or India can contribute to bringing an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

US invites worldwide help

Miller stated that Russia has lost military personnel and equipment, calling the conflict with Ukraine a "strategic failure." He said the US invites the worldwide help that Ukraine has gotten starting from the start of the contention.

Answering one more inquiry on the continuous Russia-Ukraine conflict, Miller said, "The conflict has been a key disappointment for Russia which has seen the colossal loss of both military staff and military gear. They have seen their standing in the world affected. They have seen their economy disabled by the approvals and product controls we have forced."

He added, "We invite the worldwide help that Ukraine has gotten starting from the start of the conflict."

Earlier, in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden communicated worry over the contention in Ukraine and grieved its "awful and disastrous" helpful results. In a joint statement, the two leaders called for respect for international law, the United Nations Charter's principles, and territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi expressed their deep concern regarding the conflict in Ukraine and mourned the terrible and tragic consequences it had had on the human race." The leaders emphasised the war's serious and growing effects on the global economy, including food, fuel, and energy security, critical supply chains, and other issues. They called for more noteworthy endeavors to alleviate the outcomes of the conflict, particularly in the creating scene," the assertion read.

"Both nations also promise to continue providing Ukraine's people with humanitarian assistance." They called for regard for global regulation, standards of the UN sanction, and regional respectability and sway. The two nations agreed on the significance of post-struggle remaking in Ukraine," it added.

In May, PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy uninvolved of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, guaranteeing him of India's help in settling the contention between Moscow and Kyiv.

