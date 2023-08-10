There will be peace again in Manipur, efforts by Centre, State govts underway: PM Modi assures Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi

Manipur Violence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the Lok Sabha that there will be peace again in Manipur, while replying to the No-Confidence Motion debate.

"I want to assure people of Manipur that the state will soon be back on the path of development and we will leave no stones unturned for this," PM Modi said.

Lashing out at the Opposition, PM Modi said, "Whatever was said about 'Maa Bharti' in this House has hurt the sentiments of people of the country. Some people talked about the death of 'Maa Bharti', what can be more unfortunate than this."

"We had asked them (opposition) to come for a discussion on Manipur. The Home Minister had written a letter, asking them to hold a discussion on Manipur. But they didn't have the courage and intention. There was an intention to send a message of peace to the people of Manipur in Amit Shah's message (Lok Sabha speech)," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi informed the Lok Sabha, "Efforts are underway by Centre, state government to punish the accused in Manipur. I want to assure the people of the country that there will be peace in Manipur in the near future."

PM Modi assured people of Manipur that the Centre and the state government are working together to restore peace in the violence-hit state and asserted that culprits behind heinous crimes against women will be given stringent punishment.

Modi also hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his references to 'Bharat Mata' and wondered why some people wish her death. These comments have deeply hurt the sentiments of every India, he said.

"The violence in Manipur is saddening. Crimes against women are unacceptable and the central and state governments are working together to ensure the guilty are punished," he said.

Modi also spoke in detail about his government's development works for the entire northeastern region, noting that he alone had visited the area over 50 times and his ministers over 400 times.

It was the Congress government under the then prime minister Indira Gandhi which used the Air Force to attack citizens in Mizoram in 1966 and also launched a military attack on Akal Takht in the 80s, he said targeting the Congress.

