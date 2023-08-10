No-Confidence Motion is Opposition's floor test, not ours, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied to debate on No-Confidence Motion against his government in Lok Sabha and said that Opposition's no-trust motion has always been lucky for BJP-led NDA government.

The No-Confidence Motion will ensure we will return with a record-breaking mandate, the Prime Minister said.

"Opposition brought No-Confidence Motion in 2018 also, I had said it was their floor test, not of the government, and was proven right," the Prime Minister said.

"God is very kind and speaks through some medium... I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections...," he said.

Lashing out at Opposition, PM Modi said, "Centuries being scored here (treasury benches) and no-balls being bowled from there (opposition benches)."

"For opposition, party is above country, they have more interest in hunger for power than hunger of people," the Prime Minister said.

