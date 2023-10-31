PM Modi launches 'Mera Yuva Bharat Portal', says country covered distance from Rajpath to Kartavya Path

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually launched the 'Mera Yuva Bharat Portal' at the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra, in Delhi. The PM offered soil into the Amrit Kalash at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during an event marking the culmination of the 'Maati Mera Desh' campaign.

The PM said during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' the country covered the distance from Rajpath to Kartavya Path.

"On the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel everyone is witnessing a historic 'mahayagya' at the Kartavya Path...Just like people got together for the Dandi Yatra similarly, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav made new history with the scale of people's participation," the PM said while addressing the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra.

During this 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', we have travelled the path from 'Rajpath' to 'Kartavya Path', he added.

"Now, at 'Kartavya Path', there is a statue of the first Prime Minister of the 'Azad Hind Sarkar'. Now, our Navy has a new insignia inspired by none other than Chhatrapati Shivaji, now, the islands of Andaman and Nicobar have got the indigenous names. During this period only, the 'Janatiya Gaurav Diwas' and 'Veer Bal Diwas' were announced. We pulled out the nation from colonial mindset," PM Modi said.

What is Amrit Kalash?

The Amrit Kalash contains soil brought from different parts of the country. According to an official statement, the event marked the closing of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the launch of the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) platform for the youth of the country.

From Srinagar to Tirunelveli and from Sikkim to Surat, colours and soils of India merged on the Kartavya Path on Monday as people hailing from various parts of the country, dressed in traditional fineries, converged at the majestic boulevard to celebrate the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign.

Bearing Amrit Kalash with soil collected from houses, institutional grounds, and public places, hundreds of yatris, drawn from small to large blocks, came together and celebrated the cultural vibrancy of India while showcasing the spirit of unity in diversity.

Amrit Kalash Yatris from thousands of blocks of over 700 districts were present among the spectators during the event hosted at Vijay Chowk and Kartavya Path.

Union ministers Amit Shah, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Anurag Thakur and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the event in New Delhi.

Later, PM Modi and other leaders, along with the spectators, also took the 'Panch Pran' pledge.

Mera Yuva Bharat portal launched

This event also witnessed the launch of an autonomous body -- Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) -- which will help set the focus of the government on youth-led development and make the youths "active drivers" of development.

"The aim of this autonomous body is to inspire youth to become community change agents and nation builders allowing them to act as the 'Yuva Setu' between the government and citizens," the Union culture ministry earlier said.

It will also mark the culmination of the two-year-long campaign 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which began on March 12, 2021, to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: PM Modi concludes Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra in Delhi: Know all about the campaign

Latest India News