PM Modi to address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event today: Know all about the campaign

'Meri Maati Mera Desh': Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the culmination of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign and inaugurate 'Amrit Vatika' and 'Amrit Mahotsav Memorial' on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on Tuesday. The event, to be held on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, is a tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

According to an official statement, the event will also mark the closing of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the launch of the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) platform for the youth of the country. PM Modi will also address thousands of people who led the Amrit Kalash Yatras around the nation.

The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, according to a PMO statement, is a homage to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice for their nation. The campaign included a number of nationwide events and ceremonies aimed at encouraging public participation, such as the building of memorials and the adoption of the five pledges that Prime Minister Modi announced in his Independence Day speech. These included developing "Amrit Vatika," planting indigenous species saplings and holding felicitation ceremonies to honour the freedom fighters and the families of deceased freedom fighters.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. "On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service," the Prime Minister wrote on 'X'.

What PMO stated about the campaign?

"The campaign became a massive success, with over 2.3 lakh memorials built in 36 states/Union Territories; nearly 4 crore 'Panch Pran' pledge selfies uploaded; 2 lakh plus 'Veeron ka Vandan' programmes nationwide; more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings have been planted; and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created," the statement said.

The 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign also included the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which comprised collecting soils and rice grains from over six lakh villages and wards in urban areas that were sent to block level, where the soil of all villages in the block was mixed, and then to the state capital.



The soil from the state level was sent to the national capital. All the states and Union Territories represented by their respective blocks and urban local bodies will be mixing soil in one giant 'Amrit Kalash' on Monday, a day before the programme, in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', it said.

About 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign

Under the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, the urns brought from all over the country will be given a grand welcome through cultural programmes in Delhi. A massive programme will be organised with the aim of laying an inspiring foundation for the future by consolidating the unbroken legacy of the bravery of the immortal martyrs.

As a tribute to pay respect to freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country, "Meri Maati Mera Desh", a nationwide campaign was launched on August 9, 2023. This campaign is the concluding event of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which began on March 12, 2021, and has witnessed widespread public participation (Jan Bhagidari) with over 2 lakh programs organized across India.

