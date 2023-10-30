Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra' | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for October 30-31

Delhi traffic advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra' at Vijay Chowk on October 30-31. The advisory stated that special arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the national capital during the two-day event including comprehensive instructions for the general public regarding road regulations and designated parking areas.

"The traffic movement will be regulated/diverted accordingly from the adjoining roads/stretches to Vijay Chowk on October 30 and 32 between 0900 hrs to 2100 hrs, also as and when required," the advisory stated.

Roads to be avoided in Delhi on October 30, 31

Round About (R/A) Shanti Path/Kautilya Marg

R/A Patel Chowk

Bhinder Point Junction

R/A – GPO (Gol Dak Khana)

Aurbindo Chowk

R/A – Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

R/A GRG (Gurudwara Rakabganj)

R/A Motilal Nehru Place

R/A Mandi House

R/A Firoz Shah/Ashoka Road

R/A Raja Ji Marg

R/A Firoz Shah Road/KG Marg

R/A MAR Janpath

Mahadev Road

R/A Rajender Prasad Road/Janpath

R/A Patel Chowk

Meanwhile, specific areas have also been allocated as parking spots for buses in an attempt to ensure the seamless operation of the mega event in the capital city.

Here are designated parking spots for buses:

IGI Stadium Buses Parking

Kisan Ghat Buses Parking

Ramleela Ground Buses Parking

According to the advisory, there will be a rush in Delhi Metro Routes as well, especially Yellow and Violet lines. However, boarding/deboarding at the below-mentioned stations is expected to witness heavy footfall.

Below-mentioned Metro Stations likely to witness heavy rush:

Sultanpur

Ghitorni

Qutab Minar

Central Secretariat

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Guru Dronacharya

IFFCO Chowk

Arjan Garh

Udyog Bhawan

About 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign

Under the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, the urns brought from all over the country will be given a grand welcome through cultural programmes in Delhi. A massive programme will be organised with the aim of laying an inspiring foundation for the future by consolidating the unbroken legacy of the bravery of the immortal martyrs.

As a tribute to pay respect to freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country, "Meri Maati Mera Desh", a nationwide campaign was launched on August 9, 2023. This campaign is the concluding event of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which began on March 12, 2021, and has witnessed widespread public participation (Jan Bhagidari) with over 2 lakh programs organized across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the final event of the campaign in the national capital on October 31.

(With inputs from agencies)

