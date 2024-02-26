PM Modi inaugurates Bharat Tex-2024, India's largest textiles event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Tex-2024, the country's largest global textiles event, on Monday at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. The event, spanning four days from Monday to Thursday, aimed to bolster India's textile industry and promote its global competitiveness.

5F vision inspires Bharat Tex-2024

Drawing inspiration from PM Modi's 5F Vision, Bharat Tex-2024 is centered on a comprehensive approach to the textiles sector, emphasising the entire value chain from farm to foreign markets through fiber, fabric, and fashion. The event underscored India's commitment to enhancing its textile industry and fostering sustainable growth.

Multifaceted program and participation

Attendees included policymakers, global CEOs, over 3,500 exhibitors, more than 3,000 buyers from 100 countries, and around 40,000 business visitors, along with textiles students, weavers, artisans, and workers.

Diverse offerings and collaborations

Bharat Tex-2024 showcased dedicated pavilions on sustainability and circularity, an 'Indi Haat,' fashion presentations on themes like Indian Textiles Heritage and sustainability, interactive fabric testing zones, and product demonstrations. The event anticipates signing more than 50 announcements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), emphasising its role in facilitating trade and investment while prioritizing sustainability.

A step towards self-reliant and developed India

Built on the principles of trade, investment, and sustainability, Bharat Tex-2024 underscores India's stature as a global textile powerhouse and aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Viksit Bharat (developed India). The event signifies a significant stride towards advancing India's textiles sector and enhancing its global standing.