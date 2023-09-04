'PM Modi has not taken a single leave since 2014', reveals RTI reply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a single leave since assuming Prime Minister's office in 2014, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in response to a Right to Information query.

In an RTI filed by Prafful P Sarda, two questions were asked- first, how many days PM Modi has attended office since becoming the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and second question asked about the details of the number of days present and attended various events and functions by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji after becoming PM of India till date (sic)."

In answer to the first question, the PMO stated, “The Prime Minister is on duty all the time. No leave has been availed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking office.”

Meanwhile, a website link to the PMO has been provided in the reply, which shows the accumulated number of events surpasses 3,000 (including India and abroad) since taking over as the Prime Minister of India in May 2014.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a copy of the RTI on X, formerly known as Twitter with the caption #MyPmMyPride.

