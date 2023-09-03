PM Modi dismisses objections of Pakistan, China on G20 meets in Kashmir, Arunachal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi next week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dismissed the objections of Pakistan and China on the meetings in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh and said that it natural to hold meetings in every part of the country.

“It's natural to hold meets in every part of country,” PM Modi said in an exclusive interview with news agency PTI.

Notably, China and Pakistan had opposed to the G20 tourism meeting held in Kashmir on May 22 this year. A G20 meeting was held Sunday at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on March 26 this year, which was skipped by China. China does not recognise India's soveringity over Arunachal and claims that the state is a part of south Tibet.

(With PTI inputs)

