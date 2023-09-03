PM Modi on fake news: It can be used to fuel social unrest, cause chaos | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that fake news and deep fakes can cause chaos and loss of credibility of news sources which can be used to fuel social unrest.

In an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, PM Modi also spoke on the need for timely and clear communication of policy stance by central banks, and policy actions by each country in their fight against inflation so that it can prevent negative repercussions on others countries. While most advanced economies are facing an economic slowdown, chronic shortages, high inflation, and ageing populations, the Indian economy is acknowledged to be the fastest-growing large economy with the largest youth population.

Here are some top quotes of PM Modi's speech :

Many positive impacts from India's G20 Presidency, some very close to my heart Fake news and deep fakes can cause chaos and loss of credibility of news sources, can be used to fuel social unrest GDP-centric view of world now changing to human-centric one; India playing role of catalyst 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' can also be a guiding principle for the welfare of world India will be a developed nation by 2047; corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life In G20, our words and vision are seen by world as roadmap for future and not merely ideas For long India seen as country of 1 billion hungry stomachs, now it is 1 billion aspirational minds, 2 billion skilled hands Indians today have great chance to lay foundation for growth that will be remembered for next thousand years India will be in top three economies of world in near future, citing country's record of jumping five spots in less than decade PM Modi dismisses objections of Pakistan, China on G20 meets in Kashmir, Arunachal; says it's natural to hold meets in every part of country Dialogue and diplomacy only way to resolve different conflicts in different regions: PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war Global cooperation in fighting cyber crimes is not just desirable but inevitable Cyberspace has introduced an entirely new dimension to battle against illicit financial activities and terrorism Cyber threats must be taken very seriously; cyber terrorism, online radicalisation, money laundering just tip of iceberg Terrorists using darknet, metaverse, cryptocurrency to fulfil nefarious aims; can have implications for social fabric of nations PM Modi said need to achieve a comprehensive international convention on countering use of ICTs for criminal purposes Political stability of 9 years led to several reforms and growth is its natural by-product Irresponsible financial policies, populism may give short term political results but extract great social, economic price in long term Poorest and most vulnerable suffer the most from irresponsible financial policies and populism Timely, clear communication of policy stances key to fighting global inflation Inflation key issue faced by world, our G20 Presidency led to recognition that anti-inflation policies in one country do not harm others India's G20 Presidency also sowed seeds of confidence in countries of so-called third world Once seen simply as a large market, India now part of solutions to global challenges Theme of India's G20 Presidency 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' not just slogan but comprehensive philosophy derived from our cultural ethos Our domestic approach to address the most backward and neglected people is also guiding us at global level Africa is a top priority for us in G20; no future plan of earth can succeed without all voices being heard Over 1.5 crore Indians involved in year-long G20 programmes India's pitch for global biofuels alliance aimed at creating options for developing countries to advance their energy transition PM Modi said his predecessors lacked confidence in people of other states to successfully execute high profile global meets outside Delhi We will continue constructive contribution well past our G20 Presidency G20 ministerial decisions taken across all domains will prove to be "pivotal" for world's future International community is convinced India's progress not an accident, it's result of action-oriented roadmap Multilateral convention on taxation will allow countries, jurisdictions to move forward with historic reforms in int'l tax system Debt crisis a matter of grave concern for world, especially developing world Whether as G20 President or not, we will support every effort to ensure peace across the world India strongly supports democratisation of technology, our policies are stepping stones for a larger global movement India making technology an agent of equality and inclusion There are no one-size-fits-all solutions in fighting climate change On climate change, Prime Minister Modi said approach should not be restrictive but constructive; shouldn't focus on "don't do this or that" Our pathway for energy transition will be different, PM Modi on India's 2070 net zero target Quality of life of our people will be at par with best; will achieve this while caring for both nature and culture, said PM Modi on 2047 vision We have democracy, demography and diversity and we have now added fourth 'D' i.e. development Smaller regional forums will become more important if bigger multilateral institutions don't change with time International institutions need to recognise changing realities, relook at their priorities and ensure representation of voices Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for reforms in UN, says mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in 21st century

