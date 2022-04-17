PM Modi's 3-day Gujarat visit to commence from Monday | Full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a 3-day Gujarat visit from 18 to 20 April during which he is scheduled to attend a number of programmes. This will be Prime Minister's second visit to the state after BJP's victory in 4 states assembly elections including the high stakes one Uttar Pradesh, concluded in March this year. During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate, lay foundation stones of various developmental projects. PM's visit also comes ahead of Gujarat assembly elections, due to be held later this year.

PM Modi 3-day Gujarat visit | Full schedule

On 18th April, at around 6 PM, Prime Minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar. The Centre collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyzes them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students.

The Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcome of students etc. The Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it.

On 19th April, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. | READ MORE

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores, at around 9:40 AM.

The new dairy complex is a greenfield project. It will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily.

The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like french fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties etc, many of which will be exported in other countries. These plants will empower the local farmers and give a boost to the rural economy in the region.

On 19 April, at around 3:30 PM, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO). GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

On 20th April, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Prime Minister of Mauritius and DG, WHO will also be present on the occasion.

The three-day summit will witness 5 Plenary sessions, 8 roundtables, 6 workshops, and 2 symposiums, with the presence of around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors.

The Summit will help uncover investment potential, and give a fillip to innovation, research & development, start-up ecosystem, and the wellness industry. It will help bring together industry leaders, academicians and scholars together and act as a platform for future collaborations.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation. This Community Radio Station has been established to provide farmers key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. It is expected that the radio station will connect with over 5 lakh farmers of about 1700 villages.

He will dedicate to the nation the expanded facilities for the production of cheese products and whey powder at the Banas dairy plant in Palanpur. Also, he will dedicate to the nation, Organic Manure and Biogas plant established at Dama, Gujarat.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity to be established at Khimana, Ratanpura – Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar.

On 20 April, at around 3:30 PM, PM Modi will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. The Sammelan is expected to witness participation of over 2 lakh people.

He will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1400 crore. He will inaugurate Dahod District Southern Area Regional Water Supply Scheme, constructed on Narmada River Basin, worth around Rs 840 crore. It will cater to the water supply needs of around 280 villages in Dahod District and Devgadh Baria city.

PM will also inaugurate five projects of Dahod Smart City worth around Rs 335 crore. These projects include Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) Building, Storm water drainage system, Sewerage works, Solid Waste Management System and Rain Water Harvesting System. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, benefits worth Rs. 120 crore will be provided to 10,000 tribals of Panchmahal and Dahod districts.

Modi will also inaugurate 66 KV Ghodia substation, Panchayat Houses, Anganwadis, among others.

He will also lay the foundation stone for manufacturing of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod. The cost of the project is around Rs. 20,000 crore. Dahod workshop, established in 1926 for periodic overhaul of steam locomotives, will be upgraded to electric locomotive manufacturing unit with infrastructural improvements.

It will provide direct and indirect employment to over 10,000 people. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects of the State government worth around Rs 550 crore. This includes water supply related projects worth about Rs. 300 crore, Dahod Smart City projects worth around Rs. 175 crores, works related to Dudhimati river project, GETCO Substation at Ghodia, among others.

