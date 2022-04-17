PM Modi to inaugurate state-of-the-art dairy plant during three-day Gujarat visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18 to 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18 to 20. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Banas Diary's new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Banaskantha district. The plant has been built at a cost of over Rs 600 crores.

The new plant, which will be dedicated to the nation by the PM, will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily.

The processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like french fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties etc, many of which will be exported in other countries. These plants will empower the local farmers and give a boost to the rural economy in the region.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation. This Community Radio Station has been established to provide farmers key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. It is expected that the radio station will connect with over 5 lakh farmers of about 1,700 villages.

Boost To Cheese, Whey Products

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the expanded facilities for the production of cheese products and whey powder at the Banas dairy plant in Palanpur. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation, Organic Manure and Biogas plant established at Dama, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity to be established at Khimana, Ratanpura – Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar.

PM's Additional Plans

On April 18, at around 6pm, the Prime Minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar. On April 19, at around 9:40am, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. Subsequently, at around 3:30pm, he will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. On April 20, at around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Thereafter, at around 3:30pm, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

