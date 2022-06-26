India has shown democracy can deliver and has delivered: PM Modi in Germany

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SCREENSHOT OF TWITTER VIDEO POSTED BY @narendramodi ON SUNDAY, JUNE 26, 2022** Munich: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a community programme, in Munich, Germany

Highlights PM Modi called Emergency a "black spot" on vibrant history of India

Modi was addressing the Indian diaspora in Germany

PM Modi is in Germany to attend the G7 summit

PM Modi G7 summit: Addressing the Indian diaspora during his visit to attend the G7 summit in Germany, PM Narendra Modi said "India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered."

During his speech, Modi said: "Indians are proud of their democracy. Today, we can proudly say India is the mother of democracy... The diversity of culture, food, clothes, music and traditions makes our democracy vibrant. India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered."

Modi on Emergency

Terming the Emergency in 1975 as a "black spot" on the vibrant history of India's democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that democracy, which is in DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago, but the people answered in a democratic way all the conspiracies to crush it.

"Today is June 26, which is also known for the day when India's democracy, which is in the DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago. Emergency is a black spot on the vibrant history of India's democracy," Modi told a gathering of Indian diaspora here, targeting the opposition Congress Party.

Emergency was announced in India on June 25, 1975 when Congress leader Indira Gandhi was the prime minister and was lifted on March 21, 1977.

"The people of India answered all the conspiracies to crush democracy in a democratic way. We Indians take pride in our democracy wherever we are," Modi said in his over 30 minutes speech at the massive diaspora event held at the Audi Dome stadium here.

India won't be left behind in 4th Industrial revolution

During the speech, Modi also shared his government's achievements and said India will not be left behind in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

He said that now every village in India is open defecation free, has electricity and 99% of the villages also have clean cooking fuel. India has been providing free ration to 80 crore poor people for the last 2 years.

"This list of achievements is very long. If I keep speaking, your dinner time will be over. When a country takes correct decisions with correct intentions on time, then it is destined for development," he said, amid chants of Modi-Modi from the crowd.

Modi On Digital transactions

"In IT, digital technology, India is making its presence felt. Forty per cent of digital transactions in the world are from India. India is making new records in data consumption. India is among the countries where data is cheapest,” he said.

In the 21st Century's new India, the fast way people adopt technology is exciting. "India now is ready, prompt for development, for its dreams. Today, India believes in itself and its capabilities. That’s why we’re breaking old records and achieving new goals,” he said.

Modi On Vaccines

Modi said that 90% of adults have taken both doses of Covid vaccines in India and 95% have taken at least one dose. Made in India vaccine has saved crores of lives across the world, he added. Modi said that climate change is just not a matter of government policies in India. “Sustainable climate practices have become a part of the lives of India's ordinary people,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

